CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 929 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.86.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In related news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,319 shares of company stock valued at $25,360,986. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.