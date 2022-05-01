CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,374 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth about $6,052,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $17,382,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $108.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

