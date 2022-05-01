CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 429 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Generac by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.45.

GNRC stock opened at $219.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.93 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

