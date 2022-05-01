Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock opened at $200.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.