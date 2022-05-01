Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $273.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Shares of FB stock opened at $200.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $545.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.11. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

