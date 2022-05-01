Susquehanna Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $290.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. cut shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.80.

FB stock opened at $200.47 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.11. The stock has a market cap of $545.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

