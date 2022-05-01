Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price to $330.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. downgraded Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Shares of FB opened at $200.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.11. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $545.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

