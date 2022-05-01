Evercore ISI Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $325.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $200.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $545.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.11. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 163,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 172,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.2% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

