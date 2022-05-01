Wedbush Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price to $220.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FB. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $200.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 163,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 172,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.2% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

