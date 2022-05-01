Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.62.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.55. Roku has a 52 week low of $83.72 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

