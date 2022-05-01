CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 846 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DTE Energy by 337.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after purchasing an additional 783,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,557,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,459,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average is $121.07. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.20.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

