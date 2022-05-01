CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 874 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,537,000 after acquiring an additional 842,755 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,345,000 after acquiring an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 249,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 627.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after acquiring an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,268,000 after acquiring an additional 236,973 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.10 and its 200-day moving average is $137.05. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

