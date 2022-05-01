CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 185 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GWW opened at $500.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.09.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

