CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 9,098 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.19% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 243,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

