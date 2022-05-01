Craig Hallum Lowers FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $40.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FARO. TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FARO Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.
Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $83.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
