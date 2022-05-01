Craig Hallum Lowers FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $40.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FARO. TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FARO Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $83.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.