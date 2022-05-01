Zacks Investment Research Downgrades European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Shares of EWCZ opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,495,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,356,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

