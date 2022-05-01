Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,360.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.