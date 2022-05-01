Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Luxfer stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $443.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 204,599 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Luxfer by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 194,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

