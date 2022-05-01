Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $68.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $115,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $726,143.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,618 shares of company stock worth $5,596,663. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,412,000 after purchasing an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,051,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,161,000 after acquiring an additional 73,133 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 46,886.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,646 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,073,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

