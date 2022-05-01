LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LPL. Bank of America lowered shares of LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LG Display presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. Analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in LG Display by 110.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LG Display by 651.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LG Display by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in LG Display by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 493,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

