Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LL Flooring Holdings Inc. provides specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring. The company’s selection includes waterproof vinyl plank, hybrid resilient flooring, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile and cork. LL Flooring Holdings Inc., formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

LL opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. LL Flooring had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LL Flooring will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 66.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 125,708 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter worth about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 85.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 24.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 41.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About LL Flooring (Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LL Flooring (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.