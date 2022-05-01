Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

LCID has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 35.67.

Lucid Group stock opened at 18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 16.12 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 32.67.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,975,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,560,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

