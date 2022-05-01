Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.83. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.02.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 55.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,456 shares in the last quarter.

Laureate Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.