Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Koppers has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Koppers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Koppers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Koppers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

