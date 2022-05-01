Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC) Trading Down 4.2%

Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.81. 49,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,216% from the average session volume of 3,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91.

