Napster Group (LON:NAPS) Trading 44,344.4% Higher

Shares of Napster Group PLC (LON:NAPS – Get Rating) traded up 44,344.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.55). 72,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,171,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 200 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.16.
About Napster Group (LON:NAPS)
