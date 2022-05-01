Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.74 and last traded at $31.74. Approximately 6,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 14,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.99% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

