ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 8,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 34,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $11,796,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $9,880,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $8,892,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $7,361,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $6,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

