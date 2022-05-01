Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 20,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 13,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

Inca One Gold Company Profile

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian based, gold producer operating, gold ore processing facilities in Peru. It operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities with a total capacity of 450 tons per day. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

