Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Shares Down 7%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 10,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 513% from the average daily volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

