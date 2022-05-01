Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 218,632 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 137,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Arizona Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.