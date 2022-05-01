Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Shares Up 0.1%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. 52,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 181,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

