Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Shares Down 30.3%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) dropped 30.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.25 and last traded at $89.25. Approximately 560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.43.
About Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qt Group Oyj (QTGPF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.