Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $26.79. 29 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.