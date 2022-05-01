Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.66. 3,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 7,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,173,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,045,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000.

