Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 124.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.0 days.

Shares of Biotage AB (publ) stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. Biotage AB has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BITGF. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Biotage AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Biotage AB (publ) from SEK 293 to SEK 263 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Danske upgraded Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 236 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

