B90 (LON:B90) Trading Down 10%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.63 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.63 ($0.07). Approximately 43,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 101,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).
The company has a market cap of £13.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.80.
About B90 (LON:B90)
