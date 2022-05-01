B90 (LON:B90) Trading Down 10%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.63 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.63 ($0.07). Approximately 43,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 101,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The company has a market cap of £13.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.80.

About B90 (LON:B90)

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. The company is also involved in the provision of marketing and promotion of gaming websites, lottery, and online financial trading.

