Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.88. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 979,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 342,601 shares in the last quarter.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

