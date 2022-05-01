Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Declines By 61.3%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the March 31st total of 438,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKIMF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bankinter from €6.00 ($6.45) to €6.30 ($6.77) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf lowered Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.45 ($5.86) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.

BKIMF opened at $6.04 on Friday. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $6.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

