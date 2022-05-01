Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BDNNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

BDNNY stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.8297 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

