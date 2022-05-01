Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 99.8% in April

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, an increase of 99.8% from the March 31st total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($82.80) to €83.00 ($89.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.
OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $16.39 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 141.38%.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
