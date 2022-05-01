International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Up 97.1% in April

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,313,100 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the March 31st total of 7,770,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,041.7 days.
Shares of BABWF stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Consolidated Airlines Group (BABWF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.