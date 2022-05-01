International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Up 97.1% in April

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,313,100 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the March 31st total of 7,770,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,041.7 days.

Shares of BABWF stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

