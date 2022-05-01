Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Up 130.7% in April

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the March 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BACHY opened at $9.68 on Friday. Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

