State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.23 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of DaVita worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 2.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.