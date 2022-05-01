Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Raised to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

WAB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $100.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

