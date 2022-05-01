Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WM. downgraded shares of Waste Management to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $164.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.20 and a 200-day moving average of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $136.79 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $84,113,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Waste Management by 30.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501,705 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

