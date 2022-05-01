WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,210

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.29) to GBX 1,210 ($15.42) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.32) to GBX 1,185 ($15.10) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of WPP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $787.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. WPP has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth $6,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 16.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,421,000 after buying an additional 92,664 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in WPP by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 109,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 52,246 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,684,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,707,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

