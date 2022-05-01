State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,127 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Vistra worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth $354,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vistra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Vistra by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 172,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VST opened at $25.02 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

