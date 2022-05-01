State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 33,943 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,943 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 110.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,363 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.8% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,140,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,638,000 after purchasing an additional 901,854 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,093,000 after purchasing an additional 484,754 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

