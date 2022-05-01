State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 296.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 141,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.